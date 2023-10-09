Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Dovezile antice sugerează furtuna solară de 10 ori mai puternică decât evenimentul Carrington

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 9, 2023
Dovezile antice sugerează furtuna solară de 10 ori mai puternică decât evenimentul Carrington

Ancient evidence found in the rings of partially fossilized trees indicates that 14,300 years ago, Earth experienced a solar storm that was at least 10 times more powerful than the famous Carrington Event of 1859. The Carrington Event caused widespread disruption to telegraph systems, with electrical currents sweeping across Earth’s surface and resulting in fires and other chaos.

Geomagnetic storms, also known as solar storms, occur when the Sun releases massive flares or coronal mass ejections. If these eruptions are directed toward Earth, a surge of charged particles can hit our magnetosphere, resulting in the disruption of communication systems, including satellites and radio communications. In rare instances, the electromagnetic field disruption caused by severe solar storms can impact power grids.

Radiocarbon, produced by cosmic particles interacting with atmospheric particles in the upper atmosphere, can reveal historical solar eruptions hidden in the annual rings of old trees. Scientists studying subfossilized trees in the Southern French Alps discovered a ring with an enormous spike in radiocarbon dating back 14,300 years. This finding, coupled with evidence from ice cores extracted from Greenland, suggests a Miyake event, a powerful geomagnetic storm, occurred during this time period.

Miyake events are highly intense and potentially devastating events that could cause significant damage to Earth’s infrastructure. The effects may include permanent damage to power grids and widespread blackouts lasting months. Understanding our past is crucial in accurately predicting future solar storm events and mitigating potential risks.

Surse:
– Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință găsesc apă și carbon din abundență în proba de asteroizi, susținând teoria originii vieții

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii