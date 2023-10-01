Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Noua fosilă de păianjen cu trapă uriașă oferă o perspectivă asupra strămoșilor speciilor moderne

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 1, 2023
Noua fosilă de păianjen cu trapă uriașă oferă o perspectivă asupra strămoșilor speciilor moderne

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Surse:

– Jurnalul zoologic al Societății Linnean

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Roverul Perseverance al NASA a capturat diavolul marțian de praf în craterul Jezero

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Stresul cauzat de secetă provoacă modificări ale funcției solului din pădurea tropicală

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Biosenzor revoluționar pe bază de proteine ​​dezvoltat pentru a detecta minele terestre și munițiile neexplodate pe bază de TNT

Octombrie 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Roverul Perseverance al NASA a capturat diavolul marțian de praf în craterul Jezero

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Asteroid 2008 QY: Detalii și consecințe potențiale

Octombrie 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii