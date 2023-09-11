Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Observarea cvasiparticulelor fermionice care dispar în apropierea unei tranziții de fază cuantică

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 11, 2023
Observarea cvasiparticulelor fermionice care dispar în apropierea unei tranziții de fază cuantică

Researchers have witnessed fermionic quasiparticles disappearing near a quantum phase transition for the first time. Fermions are particles that make up matter, such as electrons. These particles are typically not involved in phase transitions since they cannot be destroyed due to the laws of nature. In phase transitions involving bosons, which are particles that mediate interactions, the energy levels of the phases become closer as the transition progresses.

The researchers conducted their study using terahertz time-domain spectroscopy measurements on a compound called YbRh2Si2. In this material, the quasiparticles are made up of a combination of localized electrons found in an insulator and mobile electrons found in a metal. These superposed electrons have an effective mass that is much larger than a normal electron.

One of the unique features of these quasiparticles is that they can be destroyed during a phase transition, unlike “normal” electrons. This property allows them to undergo a continuous transition similar to those involving bosons. By analyzing a parameter known as the critical exponent, the researchers found a collapse in the probability of forming these exotic states at the phase transition.

The team used terahertz radiation because it has energy scales similar to the intrinsic energy scales of heavy fermions. When the quasiparticles are excited by terahertz radiation, they break down and disappear, creating a non-equilibrium state. The system then naturally returns to equilibrium by re-emerging with quasiparticles after a certain time delay.

This study provides a new approach to investigating many-body correlations in quantum materials like heavy-fermion compounds. It serves as a starting point for further investigations into phase transitions in the quantum world.

Surse:
– University of Bonn
– Nature Physics

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Astronomii descoperă dovezi ale oscilațiilor acustice barionice din Univers

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

A Natural Plant-Based Foam That Generates Electricity

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

The Moon’s Structure Finally Revealed: A Fluid Outer Core and Solid Inner Core

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ai pierdut

Tehnologia

Improving Investor Experiences through Digital Communications

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Makay Promotes Sustainable Fashion with Oxfam

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Russia’s CBDC, Digital Ruble, to Aid in De-dollarization Efforts

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

New Bacteria Generates Electricity from Brewery Wastewater

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii