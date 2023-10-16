Viata de oras

Așa-numita locuință „dispărută” poate să nu fie dispărută până la urmă

ByMampho Brescia

Octombrie 16, 2023
Scientists have questioned the classification of the houting fish (Coregonus oxyrinchus) as “extinct” on the IUCN Red List. The categorization is based on a morphological comparison with the European whitefish (Coregonus lavaretus), which is now being called into question. Researchers from the University of Amsterdam and the Natural History Museum London conducted DNA analysis on preserved museum fish, some of which date back over 250 years, and found that the genetic differences between houting and European whitefish were remarkably small.

The study focused on the mitochondrial DNA of the houting fish, including a specimen from 1754 that was used to describe the official species. Despite the age of the sample, a small amount of DNA was successfully extracted. The phylogenetic tree constructed using the DNA showed that all studied houting fish and European whitefish clustered together, indicating that they belong to the same species.

The morphological differences that were historically used to distinguish houting from European whitefish, such as snout length and the number of gill rakers, were found to be unreliable markers for species differentiation. As a result, the researchers question the “extinct” status of houting and argue that it should be considered a widespread species.

The findings have implications for conservation efforts. Currently, there are conflicting regulations, with the IUCN classifying houting as extinct while European nature laws protect both houting and European whitefish. This discrepancy highlights the need for a revision of the official species name of houting, although further investigation of the DNA from the 1754 specimen is required to definitively change the name.

In conclusion, the study challenges the classification of houting as an extinct species and suggests that it is still present and thriving. This research highlights the importance of genetic analysis in determining species distinctions and calls for a reconsideration of the conservation status of houting.

Referința jurnalului:

Kroes, R., Winkel, Y., Breeuwer, J.A.J., van Loon, E.E., Loader, S.P., Maclaine, J.S., Verdonschot, P.F.M. & van der Geest, H.G. (2023). Phylogenetic analysis of museum specimens of houting Coregonus oxyrinchus shows the need for a revision of its extinct status. BMC Ecology and Evolution, 23(1), 1–10. DOI: 10.1186/s12862-023-02161-7

By Mampho Brescia

