The James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Carbon-Based Molecules on Suspected Ocean World

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made an exciting discovery by finding evidence of carbon-based molecules in the atmosphere of an exoplanet known as K2-18 b. This exoplanet, located 120 light-years away from our solar system, is considered a potential ocean or “Hycean” world, making it a tantalizing target for astronomers in the search for extraterrestrial life. The planet has a radius between two and three times larger than Earth’s and resides in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water may exist.

The new findings from the JWST revealed the presence of carbon dioxide and methane in K2-18 b’s atmosphere, indicating the possibility of a water ocean beneath a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. The absence of ammonia further supports the hypothesis of a water ocean on the planet. These observations highlight the importance of considering diverse habitable environments in the quest for life beyond our solar system.

K2-18 b falls into the category of “sub-Neptunes,” which are planets with a size between that of Earth and Neptune. These unique planets pose a mystery to astronomers, who are still debating the nature of their atmospheres. The JWST’s observations of K2-18 b aim to lift the veil surrounding the atmospheres and environmental conditions of both sub-Neptunes and Hycean worlds.

Aside from the discovery of carbon molecules, the JWST’s observations also hinted at the presence of dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in K2-18 b’s atmosphere. On Earth, DMS is primarily produced by life, specifically phytoplankton. Confirming the presence of DMS in K2-18 b’s atmosphere could be another significant step towards finding signs of potential life on the exoplanet.

However, it is important to exercise caution in speculating about alien life on K2-18 b. While the presence of liquid water and carbon molecules are promising signs, they do not guarantee the existence of life or the planet’s ability to support living organisms. The size of the planet, coupled with the potential boiling of its oceans, may render it uninhabitable.

Assessing the composition of distant exoplanet atmospheres, like K2-18 b’s, is a challenging task due to the faintness of the reflected light compared to the brightness of the parent star. Researchers overcame this obstacle by capturing the planet’s transit across the face of its star and analyzing the starlight that passed through its atmosphere. Chemical elements and compounds present in the atmosphere leave distinct “fingerprints” on the starlight, revealing their composition.

The JWST’s extended wavelength range and unprecedented sensitivity allowed for the detection of these spectral features during just two transits of K2-18 b, providing comparable precision to eight observations conducted by the Hubble Space Telescope over several years. This demonstrates the power and capabilities of the JWST in deciphering the atmospheric characteristics of exoplanets.

Further observations of K2-18 b are planned using the JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to validate the findings and gather more information about the planet’s environmental conditions. The team behind this research aims to ultimately detect signs of life on a habitable exoplanet, which would revolutionize our understanding of existence beyond Earth.

