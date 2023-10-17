Oamenii depășesc roboții în provocările de lucru în echipă? Un nou studiu arată importanța colaborării

A groundbreaking study conducted by Ph.D. students from the University of Newcastle has shed light on the dynamic between humans and robots in team-based tasks. The study focused on comparing the performance of teams consisting of both human and AI players against teams comprising only human players. This research aimed to assess the teamwork capabilities of humans and robots in a computer-based challenge similar to the popular arcade game, Pong.

The results of the study revealed that human teams outperformed teams with a robot player. It was observed that human players exhibited superior intuition, enabling them to understand their partner’s actions and make adjustments to improve team performance. Conversely, teams with a robot player seemed to lack this competitive edge, highlighting the importance of human intuition and adaptability in collaborative settings.

What’s particularly intriguing is that the study also explored whether teams performed better when collaborating or competing against each other. Surprisingly, teams playing collaboratively were found to outperform teams engaged in competitive gameplay. This finding challenges the commonly held belief that competition enhances performance and highlights the significant benefits of cooperation and synergy in achieving successful team outcomes.

The research conducted by Ph.D. students Laiton Hedley and Murray Bennett from the Newcastle Cognition Lab in the School of Psychological Sciences at the University of Newcastle contributes to the field of cognitive psychology. With a focus on understanding how the human brain functions, cognitive psychology investigates processes such as thinking, remembering, and learning.

This groundbreaking study, published in the journal Topics in Cognitive Science, provides valuable insights into the teamwork skills of humans and robots. By emphasizing the importance of collaboration over competition, the research encourages the exploration of new approaches to enhance team performance and optimize human-AI interactions.

Murray S. Bennett et al, Human Performance in Competitive and Collaborative Human–Machine Teams, Topics in Cognitive Science (2023). DOI: 10.1111/tops.12683

Source: Newcastle University