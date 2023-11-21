EARTH primește un mesaj revoluționar în spațiul adânc prin comunicare cu laser

Earth has made contact with deep space in a groundbreaking achievement for space-based communications. NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, equipped with an experimental optical communication system, has successfully transmitted a message back to Earth from nearly 10 million miles away, which is approximately 40 times the distance between Earth and the moon. This significant milestone marks the farthest-ever demonstration of optical communications.

The main objective of NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment is to provide future space missions with the capability to transmit data at much higher rates. By using near-infrared lasers, DSOC aims to achieve data transmission rates 10 to 100 times greater than the current state-of-the-art radio frequency systems used in spacecraft. The use of near-infrared light allows for more compact waves, enabling ground stations to receive a higher volume of data.

The successful test involved an observatory emitting a laser beam into the sky, which was received by the Psyche spacecraft as a pointing reference. The spacecraft then directed its own laser back to Earth. The signal, comprised of particles of light called photons, was decoded by a receiving observatory in San Diego County. Although the near-infrared photons took approximately 50 seconds to travel from Psyche to Earth during the test, at its farthest distance, the journey is expected to take around 20 minutes.

This breakthrough in laser communication opens up new possibilities for future space missions. It could enable spacecraft to transmit high-quality images and potentially even stream video in real time from deep space. The vision of NASA includes using optical communications to provide astronauts on Mars with the ability to communicate via video. The success of DSOC paves the way for a more data-rich future in space exploration.

Întrebări frecvente:

Q: What is the main objective of NASA’s DSOC experiment?

A: The main objective is to provide future NASA missions with the tools to transmit data at much higher rates.

Q: How does near-infrared light facilitate higher data transmission rates?

A: Near-infrared light allows for data to be packed into tighter waves, enabling ground stations to receive more data.

Q: What was the significance of the recent test?

A: The recent test marked the first time optical communication was demonstrated beyond the moon.

Q: What are the potential applications of this breakthrough technology?

A: This breakthrough could allow for the transmission of higher-quality images and even real-time video from deep space.