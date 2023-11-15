Noile reglementări au scopul de a proteja confidențialitatea online a utilizatorilor

In today’s digital age, concerns about data privacy and online tracking have become more prevalent than ever. As a response to these concerns, new regulations have been introduced to protect user privacy and give individuals more control over their online experiences.

The latest developments in privacy regulations focus on the use of cookies – small text files that websites store on a user’s device to collect information about their browsing behavior. These regulations aim to limit the use of cookies to enhance browsing experiences and serve personalized ads or content.

Under the new regulations, companies must adhere to certain principles when using cookies. Firstly, cookie storage or access should only be used for specific services explicitly requested by users or to transmit communications over electronic networks. This ensures that cookies are strictly necessary for the functioning of a service.

Secondly, cookies may be used to store preferences that are not explicitly requested by users. This includes remembering language preferences or customizing website layouts to improve user experience.

Additionally, cookies can be utilized for statistical purposes, but only in an anonymous manner. This means that the data collected cannot be used to identify individual users without additional information.

Finally, the use of cookies to create user profiles for advertising or tracking purposes is strictly regulated. Companies must obtain explicit consent from users before using cookies for such purposes, giving individuals the power to choose whether or not their data is used for marketing.

Întrebări frecvente:

Î: Ce sunt cookie-urile?

A: Cookies are small text files stored on a user’s device by websites they visit. They collect information about browsing behavior and are used for various purposes, including personalization and tracking.

Q: How do the new regulations protect user privacy?

A: The new regulations limit the use of cookies to specific services, store preferences only when necessary, ensure anonymous data collection for statistical purposes, and require explicit consent for advertising and tracking cookies.

Q: Can cookies identify individual users?

A: Without additional information, cookies alone cannot usually be used to identify individual users. The new regulations aim to prevent the misuse of cookies for identifying individuals.