Studiile aeriene relevă scăderea pe termen lung a numărului de dugongi de-a lungul Marii Bariere de Corali

A recent aerial survey conducted by researchers at James Cook University has shown a clear and consistent decline in dugong numbers along a significant portion of the Great Barrier Reef. This long-running monitoring program, carried out every five years since the 1980s, provides valuable insight into the population trends of this vulnerable species.

The survey, conducted in November, confirmed a long-term decline in dugong population over a stretch of approximately 1200km of coastline, from Mission Beach south to Bundaberg. Researchers estimate annual losses of around 2.3 percent since 2005 for this herbivorous marine mammal, known as the “cow of the sea.”

This decline in dugong numbers is concerning, especially considering that the Great Barrier Reef is home to one of the largest populations of dugongs in the world. Their feeding grounds in the seagrass meadows are listed as one of the region’s World Heritage values. The decline in dugong populations in the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef is particularly worrying, with few calves observed and only two mother-calf pairs spotted in the Gladstone area.

The survey also highlighted a significant decline in the dugong population at Hervey Bay, estimated at 5.7 percent per year since 2005. However, this estimate may have been impacted by severe flooding last year, which resulted in the loss of seagrass in the area. It is hoped that the seagrass may begin to recover, as there are promising early signs of regeneration.

The decline in dugong numbers underscores the urgency in addressing key threats to their habitat, including poor water quality and climate change. The researchers emphasize the need to protect seagrass meadows, particularly those in deeper waters. Understanding and preserving these habitats are crucial in ensuring the long-term survival of the dugong population.

The federal government has been supporting the aerial survey work, recognizing its importance in monitoring and protecting this vulnerable species and its habitat. Additional funding has been allocated for further research in Hervey Bay next year to monitor the recovery of dugongs in the area.

Overall, the survey results serve as a reminder of the pressing need for conservation efforts to safeguard the dugong population and the delicate ecosystem of the Great Barrier Reef.

– James Cook University

– AAP 2023