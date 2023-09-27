Viata de oras

O scădere pe termen lung a numărului de dugongi pe jumătate din Marea Barieră de Corali

Septembrie 27, 2023
A long-term monitoring program conducted by James Cook University has revealed a significant decline in dugong numbers along the Great Barrier Reef. Aerial surveys have been conducted every five years since the 1980s to monitor the vulnerable species. The most recent data from November confirms a clear decline in the population along a 1200km coastline stretch from Mission Beach to Bundaberg.

The annual losses of dugongs have been estimated at 2.3 per cent since 2005, posing additional challenges for the federal government’s efforts to protect the reef and prevent it from being listed as a World Heritage site in danger. The Great Barrier Reef is home to a large population of dugongs, and its seagrass feeding grounds are considered a vital World Heritage value.

The decline in dugong numbers is particularly concerning in the southern section of the reef, extending from the Whitsundays to Bundaberg. A few calves were spotted in this region, with only two mother-calf pairs observed in the Gladstone area. Chris Cleguer, lead dugong researcher at the university’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research, emphasizes the need to address threats to dugongs urgently.

The survey work indicated that the greatest decline in population was in Hervey Bay, estimated at 5.7 per cent per year since 2005. However, severe flooding last year may have affected the accuracy of this estimate by causing the loss of seagrass in the area. Despite this, there are hopes that the seagrass may be beginning to bounce back, with researchers monitoring the situation closely.

The decline in dugong numbers highlights the importance of protecting seagrass meadows from key threats such as poor water quality and climate change. It also underscores the significance of understanding and preserving deeper water seagrass habitats. The federal government supports the aerial survey work to monitor the dugong population.

