Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Forma răsucită a Căii Lactee explicată de astronomii de la Harvard

ByMampho Brescia

Octombrie 16, 2023
Forma răsucită a Căii Lactee explicată de astronomii de la Harvard

A new study by astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian has shed light on the mysterious warped shape of the Milky Way. Previously, scientists had observed that the Milky Way’s edges were flared and twisted, but the cause of this phenomenon remained unknown. However, the Harvard astronomers have now performed calculations that provide compelling evidence suggesting that the Milky Way is surrounded by an irregular halo of dark matter.

The researchers used models to calculate the orbits of stars within a tilted, oblong dark matter halo and found that it closely matched the observed shape of the galaxy. This discovery supports the hypothesis that the Milky Way has experienced a collision with another galaxy in the past.

The findings also have implications for our understanding of dark matter itself. Dark matter, which makes up around 80 percent of the galaxy’s mass, does not interact with light and is therefore invisible. By studying the shape of the dark matter halo, scientists may be able to gain insights into the properties and particle nature of dark matter.

The discovery of the twisted shape of the Milky Way and its connection to dark matter could revolutionize our understanding of galaxy formation and the nature of the universe. Furthermore, these findings may pave the way for new techniques to study dark matter, allowing scientists to probe the mysteries of the invisible substance that dominates the universe.

Overall, this study provides a significant advancement in our understanding of the Milky Way and dark matter, offering new insights into the evolution of galaxies and the fundamental nature of the universe.

Source: “A tilted dark halo origin of the Galactic disk warp and flare” by Jiwon Jesse Han, Charlie Conroy, and Lars Hernquist. Nature Astronomy, 14 September 2023.

By Mampho Brescia

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Planetele asemănătoare lui Jupiter ar putea fi comune în jurul stelelor asemănătoare soarelui

Octombrie 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Ploaia de meteoriți Orionide din 2023: un spectacol ceresc pe care nu veți dori să-l ratați

Octombrie 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

Lansarea SpaceX de astăzi se potrivește cu recordul Space Coast pentru anul

Octombrie 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Planetele asemănătoare lui Jupiter ar putea fi comune în jurul stelelor asemănătoare soarelui

Octombrie 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Ploaia de meteoriți Orionide din 2023: un spectacol ceresc pe care nu veți dori să-l ratați

Octombrie 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Lansarea SpaceX de astăzi se potrivește cu recordul Space Coast pentru anul

Octombrie 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Studiul sugerează că giganții gazoși sunt mai des întâlniți decât se credea anterior

Octombrie 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii