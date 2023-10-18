Viata de oras

Potențialul cojilor de păstăi de cacao ca ignifugă

Octombrie 18, 2023
Researchers have discovered that discarded cocoa pod husks could be transformed into flame retardant materials, according to an article published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering. Every year, about 24 million tons of cocoa pod husks are produced as waste. Typically, the beans and pulp are used to make chocolate, while the husks are discarded. However, cocoa pod husks contain lignin, a tough lipid polymer that can serve as a renewable replacement for some petroleum-derived substances like flame retardants.

The researchers, led by Nicholas J. Westwood, explored the possibility of extracting high-quality lignin from cocoa pod husks for practical applications. They obtained the husks, milled them into a powder, and then processed them using a standard lignin extraction method called the butanosolv process. The resulting isolated lignin was found to be of high purity and free from contaminants.

To transform the lignin into a flame retardant material, the researchers modified it through a series of chemical steps. They integrated a fire suppressant molecule called DOPO into the lignin polymer structure. Experimental tests showed that the modified lignin charred when heated, indicating its potential as an effective flame retardant.

While the researchers plan to conduct human safety tests in the future, this finding offers a promising outlook for utilizing cocoa pod husks as a valuable resource that would otherwise go to waste.

Davidson DJ, Lu F, Faas L, et al. Organosolv pretreatment of cocoa pod husks: isolation, analysis, and use of lignin from an abundant waste product. ACS Sustainable Chem Eng. 2023;11(39):14323-14333. doi:10.1021/acssuschemeng.2c03670

Source: Material adapted from ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

By Gabriel Botha

