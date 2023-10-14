Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Formarea recentă de stele împiedică măsurarea exactă a maselor stelare ale galaxiilor de înaltă z

ByGabriel Botha

Octombrie 14, 2023
Formarea recentă de stele împiedică măsurarea exactă a maselor stelare ale galaxiilor de înaltă z

Rezumat:
Analyzing young galaxies in the early universe is challenging because recent star formation can complicate measurements of their stellar masses. Observations with telescopes like the JWST have raised questions about our understanding of high-redshift galaxy populations. This article argues that our analysis may be flawed, as we estimate masses using models based on a galaxy’s entire history, while observations only reflect its current state. This discrepancy introduces uncertainties in derived masses. The article explains the process of building models for high-z galaxies using photometric measurements and spectral energy distribution (SED) fitting. However, accurately reproducing the true spectrum and source population in a galaxy is challenging due to degeneracies between emission lines and absorption features. Additionally, recent star formation can lead to uncertainties in estimating star formation history and derived stellar mass. To test this, the article presents simulations of galaxies with different star formation histories. The results show that fitting codes can produce visually similar results but fail to accurately reproduce the true star formation history, particularly missing earlier star formation. Therefore, recent star formation hampers the accurate measurement of high-z galaxy stellar masses.

Definiții:
– High-z: High redshift; refers to objects in the early universe with redshift values greater than about 6.
– JWST: James Webb Space Telescope; a large, infrared-optimized space telescope set to launch in 2021.

Surse:
– Narayanan, D., Lower, S., Torrey, P., et al. (2022). “Outshining by Recent Star Formation Prevents the Accurate Measurement of High-z Galaxy Stellar Masses.” Submitted to ApJ Letters.
– Robertson, B., Popping, G., Goldstein, T., et al. (2022). “The Assembly of Galaxy Clusters through Cosmic Time.” The Astrophysical Journal, 910(2), 123.

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

NASA descoperă un asteroid care se apropie de Pământ

Octombrie 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Căutarea misterioasă a planetei nouă: realitate sau ficțiune?

Octombrie 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Un grup de stele tânăr din apropierea găurii negre provoacă teoriile formării stelare

Octombrie 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

NASA descoperă un asteroid care se apropie de Pământ

Octombrie 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Căutarea misterioasă a planetei nouă: realitate sau ficțiune?

Octombrie 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Un grup de stele tânăr din apropierea găurii negre provoacă teoriile formării stelare

Octombrie 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Explorați cerul nopții la Festivalul Dark Skies Fringe din Parcul Național North York Moors

Octombrie 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii