Un nou studiu dezvăluie un proces unic de înlocuire a dinților la diavolii din Tasmania

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Tasmania has uncovered a fascinating discovery about the tooth replacement process in Tasmanian devils. Unlike most animals, which have a set of baby teeth that are later replaced by adult teeth, Tasmanian devils possess only one set of teeth that serve them throughout their entire lives. The study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, sheds light on this distinctive evolutionary adaptation.

Traditional tooth replacement involves a gradual transition from baby teeth to adult teeth. However, Tasmanian devils have evolved a completely different mechanism. When Tasmanian devil joeys are born, they have tiny teeth that fit their small bodies. As they grow, their teeth gradually erupt from their jaws and gums, extending further out to accommodate the animal’s larger mouth and head.

The absence of a separate set of adult teeth in Tasmanian devils enables them to focus on becoming independent and feeding themselves at a much younger age. This unique tooth replacement process allows the growing animal to hold and consume meat while also providing a means of self-defense.

The study also highlights that this phenomenon is not unique to Tasmanian devils. Similar tooth eruption patterns have been observed in other marsupial species such as quolls and thylacines, as well as in ancient marsupials like giant borhyaenids and saber tooths from South America.

Additionally, the findings have practical implications for researchers studying Tasmanian devils, particularly those monitoring the animals for facial tumor research. Understanding the age of the animals being studied is crucial for accurate analysis.

Overall, this groundbreaking research challenges our understanding of tooth replacement in mammals and demonstrates the incredible diversity of evolutionary adaptations in different species. It further emphasizes the unique qualities of Tasmanian devils and their vital role in the ecological landscape.