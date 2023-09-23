Cercetătorii dezvoltă o metodă de a studia energia întunecată în galaxiile din apropiere

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have discovered a new method to potentially detect and measure dark energy by studying the motion between the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies. Dark energy is the mysterious force that makes up more than two-thirds of the universe and is responsible for its accelerating expansion.

Scientists have traditionally used distant galaxies to study dark energy, but have not yet directly detected it. However, the researchers found that by examining how Andromeda and the Milky Way are moving toward each other, they could estimate the upper value of the cosmological constant, a simple model of dark energy. The upper limit they found is five times higher than the value that can be detected from the early universe.

This technique is still in its early stages, but it opens up the possibility of detecting and measuring dark energy by studying our own cosmic neighborhood. By observing the mass and movement of Andromeda, the researchers believe it’s possible to make determinations about the cosmological constant and dark energy.

Andromeda is the closest galaxy to the Milky Way and the two galaxies are on a slow-motion collision course. As they draw closer, they will begin to orbit each other. The researchers’ simulations show that dark energy affects how Andromeda and the Milky Way orbit each other, and by changing the value of the cosmological constant, they can observe how it alters the orbit.

While this technique is not a direct detection of dark energy, it provides valuable insights. Data from the James Webb Telescope (JWST) will allow for more accurate measurements of Andromeda’s mass and motion, which could help refine the upper bounds of the cosmological constant.

Studying other pairs of galaxies could also contribute to further understanding the effects of dark energy on the universe. Dark energy remains one of the biggest puzzles in cosmology, and unlocking its mysteries could revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

