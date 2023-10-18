Viata de oras

Înțelegerea activității recente a calderei Long Valley

ByMampho Brescia

Octombrie 18, 2023
Scientists have been monitoring the Long Valley Caldera in California’s Eastern Sierra Nevada mountains for several decades due to ongoing seismic activity and ground deformation. The caldera, which is a dormant supervolcano, experienced a violent eruption 760,000 years ago. To determine the cause of the recent activity, researchers from Caltech conducted a detailed study of the underground structure of the caldera.

Using advanced imaging techniques, the researchers were able to create high-resolution images of the Earth’s crust up to 10 kilometers below the caldera. These images revealed that the recent seismic activity is a result of fluids and gases being released as the area cools down and settles. The cooling process can cause earthquakes and small eruptions, although it is not an indication of an imminent supervolcanic eruption.

The study showed that the magma chamber beneath the caldera is covered by a hardened lid of crystallized rock, formed as the liquid magma cools and solidifies. This indicates that the magma chamber is not currently under significant pressure, further suggesting that a supervolcanic eruption is unlikely in the near future.

While the recent activity is not cause for immediate concern, it is important for scientists to continue monitoring the Long Valley Caldera to better understand the processes occurring beneath the surface. This research provides valuable insight into the behavior of supervolcanoes and may contribute to the development of early warning systems for potential eruptions.

