Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Fotograful depășește acoperirea norilor pentru a surprinde o eclipsă de soare rară

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 15, 2023
Fotograful depășește acoperirea norilor pentru a surprinde o eclipsă de soare rară

Thick cloud cover threatened to ruin the view of yesterday’s annular solar eclipse in the East Kootenay region. However, a sudden break in the clouds allowed College of the Rockies Astronomy Lab Tech Rick Nowell to capture a few shots of the rare event. Nowell described the effort required to photograph the eclipse, including finding the necessary equipment and adjusting the telescope for optimal focus. Despite the challenges, Nowell was able to capture the best photo of the eclipse, even capturing two solar sunspots.

The partial eclipse began at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th, with the Moon covering 67% of the Sun at its peak at 10:25 a.m. Nowell’s successful capture of the event serves as a testament to his determination and technical skill.

Eclipse photography can be a complex endeavor, requiring specialized equipment and knowledge. Some of the terms mentioned by Nowell include a Celestron telescope, a focal reducer, a visual back, a Crayford focuser, and a finderscope. These are all tools that play a role in capturing clear and accurate images of celestial events like eclipses.

It’s worth noting that viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous and potentially cause permanent eye damage. Therefore, it’s essential to use a solar filter or view the eclipse indirectly using projection techniques, as described by Nowell when he used the white filter box lid as a projection screen.

Source: e-KNOW (no URL provided)

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Folosind o teoremă veche de 350 de ani pentru a descoperi noi perspective despre lumină

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

NASA oferă detalii despre abordarea apropiată a asteroidului 2023 TK15

Octombrie 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință propun o nouă lege a naturii care se extinde asupra evoluției

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Folosind o teoremă veche de 350 de ani pentru a descoperi noi perspective despre lumină

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

NASA oferă detalii despre abordarea apropiată a asteroidului 2023 TK15

Octombrie 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință propun o nouă lege a naturii care se extinde asupra evoluției

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity stabilește un nou record de viteză la sol pe Marte

Octombrie 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii