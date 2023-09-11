Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Studiul DishBrain oferă dovezi puternice pentru ipoteza critică a creierului

ByRobert Andrew

Septembrie 11, 2023
Studiul DishBrain oferă dovezi puternice pentru ipoteza critică a creierului

A recent study conducted by researchers at Cortical Labs and The University of Melbourne has provided strong evidence in support of the critical brain hypothesis. This hypothesis suggests that complex behaviors in the human brain can only occur when neurons are in a finely balanced state known as a “neural critical” state. In this state, tiny inputs can trigger “avalanches” of brain activity.

The researchers used a collection of 800,000 human neural cells, referred to as DishBrain, to study how neurons process information. The neural network was trained to play the game of Pong. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, is the strongest evidence to date in support of the critical brain hypothesis.

The findings of the study showed that when neurons are given task-related sensory input, their behavior changes, putting them in a heightened state where small inputs can trigger large-scale brain activity. This near-critical state was associated with better task performance.

However, the researchers also found that criticality alone is not enough for learning to occur in a neural network. Learning requires a feedback loop where the network is given additional information about the consequences of its actions.

The results of this study have important implications for understanding how the human brain processes information and could potentially lead to the development of new treatments for neurological diseases. The DishBrain model provides a unique opportunity to study the human brain without the limitations of animal models.

The research also has potential applications in the field of brain-computer interfaces, which could restore lost functions due to neural damage. Understanding how control and stimulation strategies interact with neural circuits in the brain is crucial for the development of effective neural prostheses and brain-computer interfaces.

In conclusion, the DishBrain study adds a vital piece to the puzzle of the critical brain hypothesis and opens up new possibilities for understanding brain function and developing treatments for neurological disorders.

Surse:

– “Critical dynamics arise during structured information presentation within embodied in vitro neuronal networks” – Forough Habibollahi, Brett J. Kagan, Anthony N. Burkitt, and Chris French, Nature Communications, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41020-3

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Cum a apărut mobilitatea umerilor și cotului uman din coborârea copacului

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Noi dovezi sugerează potențialul de apă pe exoplaneta K2-18b

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ştiinţă

O descoperire surprinzătoare dezvăluie noi perspective asupra galaxiilor inelare polare

Septembrie 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

NOUTĂȚI

Vă prezentăm Ferrari KC23: o specială unică doar pe pistă

Septembrie 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
NOUTĂȚI

Streameri care sunt interziși pentru influență: argumentele pro și contra, potrivit Amouranth

Septembrie 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Xbox dezvăluie noul controler wireless Astral Purple

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Tehnologia

Apple introduce seria iPhone 15 cu încărcare USB-C și noul Apple Watch

Septembrie 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii