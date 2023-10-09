Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

Noi descoperiri în razele gamma Pulsar provoacă modelele tradiționale

ByRobert Andrew

Octombrie 9, 2023
Noi descoperiri în razele gamma Pulsar provoacă modelele tradiționale

Scientists have made an intriguing discovery in the world of pulsars, shedding light on the complexities of these fascinating cosmic objects. Pulsars, fast-rotating neutron stars, are renowned for emitting regular radio waves that have been used as a means of measuring time in the cosmos. However, a recent observation of gamma rays from the Vela Pulsar has left astronomers puzzled and eager to understand the source of their tremendous energy.

The Vela gamma rays, with energies exceeding 20 teraelectronvolts, were detected by the High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS). While high-energy gamma rays have been observed in pulsars before, the intensity of the Vela bursts has posed a new challenge. Typically, the magnetic fields of neutron stars cause charged particles to emit light when they are trapped within the fields and accelerated near the speed of light. This phenomenon leads to the emission of regular pulses of light, making pulsars easily detectable.

In the case of the Vela Pulsar, however, the gamma rays emitted are much more intense than what is expected from its magnetic fields alone. Scientists have observed that the energetic light cone associated with the Vela Pulsar is unusually wide, suggesting that the mechanism responsible for generating high-energy particles may differ from traditional models. One possibility is that charged particles are initially accelerated in a wider area, and as they are drawn into the narrow light cone by the magnetic field, they retain their high energy. Alternatively, a combination of strong magnetic fields and a powerful stellar wind may hyper-accelerate the particles.

These findings underscore the need for further research and highlight the significance of understanding the interaction between intense magnetic fields and charged particles. The discovery also challenges traditional models and expands our understanding of the upper limits of energy. Such knowledge has implications not only for pulsars but also for other cosmic phenomena characterized by powerful magnetic fields, including those associated with black holes.

De referinţă:
The HESS Collaboration. “Discovery of a radiation component from the Vela pulsar reaching 20 teraelectronvolts.” Nature Astronomy (2023)

By Robert Andrew

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Furtunile solare: o amenințare la adresa tehnologiei și infrastructurii moderne

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Inelele de copaci antice dezvăluie o furtună solară devastatoare care ar putea afecta civilizația de astăzi

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Elicopterul Ingenuity Mars de la NASA stabilește un nou record de viteză la cel de-al 62-lea zbor

Octombrie 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Oamenii de știință găsesc apă și carbon din abundență în proba de asteroizi, susținând teoria originii vieții

Octombrie 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii