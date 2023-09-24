Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Ştiinţă

5 Giant Asteroids Set to Pass Close to Earth Today, NASA Reveals Distance and Size

ByGabriel Botha

Septembrie 24, 2023
5 Giant Asteroids Set to Pass Close to Earth Today, NASA Reveals Distance and Size

According to NASA, five massive asteroids are expected to come remarkably close to Earth today. The closest approach will be made by asteroid 2023 SP3, which is set to get uncomfortably close. This house-sized asteroid, with a width of 59 feet, will come within a distance of only 0.328 million kilometers from Earth.

Asteroid 2023 SP3 belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13. The fact that it will come so close to our planet is quite shocking.

While it is alarming to hear about such close encounters, it’s important to understand the terminology used when discussing asteroids. The Apollo group refers to a group of asteroids that have orbits that cross the orbit of Earth. These asteroids are named after the first asteroid of this group that was discovered, which was named Apollo.

It’s worth noting that although these asteroids are coming close to Earth, there is no imminent danger of a collision. NASA regularly tracks and monitors asteroids to ensure the safety of our planet. In fact, close encounters like these provide valuable opportunities for scientists to study and learn more about these celestial objects.

The information provided by NASA on the size, speed, and distance of these asteroids gives us a glimpse into the vastness and complexity of our universe. It serves as a reminder of the importance of ongoing research and exploration in the field of astronomy.

Surse:
– NASA

By Gabriel Botha

În legătură cu o postare

Ştiinţă

Enzima de adâncime descoperită recent: o descoperire în degradarea plasticului PET

Septembrie 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ştiinţă

Astronomers Use James Webb Telescope to Study TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanetary System

Septembrie 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ştiinţă

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Successfully Returns Sample from Asteroid to Earth

Septembrie 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ai pierdut

Ştiinţă

Enzima de adâncime descoperită recent: o descoperire în degradarea plasticului PET

Septembrie 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Astronomers Use James Webb Telescope to Study TRAPPIST-1 Exoplanetary System

Septembrie 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Successfully Returns Sample from Asteroid to Earth

Septembrie 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 4 Comentarii
Ştiinţă

Rapid Decline of Caribbean Parrots Linked to Human Activity, Ancient DNA Reveals

Septembrie 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 4 Comentarii