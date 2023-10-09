Viata de oras

Dezvăluirea noilor tehnologii și a puterii AI

Gimbal de testare pentru mini-dronă: asigurarea testării și calibrării în siguranță

Gabriel Botha

Octombrie 9, 2023
Drones are notorious for their unpredictable flight patterns, causing inconvenience and sometimes even danger. Tristan Dijkstra and Suryansh Sharma, researchers from the Networked Systems group and Biomorphic Intelligence Lab, have come up with a solution: a mini-drone test gimbal. The gimbal allows the drone to rotate in three dimensions, providing a safe and controlled environment for testing and calibration.

In their work, Dijkstra and Sharma utilize CrazyFlie drones, which require regular calibration and testing. Traditionally, efforts have been made to restrict the movement of the drone using a tether, but this method often leads to complications. The tether can get trapped in the rotor or become tight, causing the drone to crash. The new gimbal design offers a much more elegant solution.

By attaching a zip tie to the drone, the gimbal allows for free rotation in three dimensions, ensuring that the basic features of the drone can be tested before it is released into the skies. The beauty of this design is its simplicity. With nothing more than a zip tie holding the drone down, it can be easily implemented with similarly sized quadcopters.

With the mini-drone test gimbal, drone enthusiasts and researchers can now conduct experiments and calibrations without putting themselves or others at risk. By providing a secure testing environment, this innovation is a valuable addition to the field.

Source: [Tristan Dijkstra] and [Suryansh Sharma]

By Gabriel Botha

