Axiom Space anunță viitoarea misiune la Stația Spațială Internațională

London, 15 December 2023 – Axiom Space has unveiled plans for its highly anticipated third mission, Ax-3, scheduled to launch on the 9th of January 2024. This groundbreaking expedition will see four commercial astronauts journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on board SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Dragon spacecraft.

Leading the crew will be the esteemed former NASA astronaut, Michael López-Alegría, who also serves as Axiom’s chief astronaut. Joining him will be a remarkable group of individuals, including Walter Villadei, an Italian Air Force Colonel who previously embarked on Virgin Galactic’s initial commercial launch in June. Marcus Wandt, a project astronaut from the European Space Agency, and Alper Gezeravcı, Turkey’s first citizen in space, complete the stellar team.

The upcoming Ax-3 mission aims to take the valuable lessons learned from the previous Ax-1 mission to enhance efficiency and productivity. López-Alegría passionately believes that these insights will enable Ax-3 to accomplish its 30 designated experiments within a compressed two-week timeframe, reducing the need for assistance from ISS agency astronauts.

Axiom Space is not only focused on its immediate missions but also on the future of space travel. The company plans to introduce private modules to the ISS, commencing in 2026, with the ultimate goal of forming a free-flying space station as these modules detach over time.

Matt Ondler, President of Axiom, acknowledged that the cost of Ax-3 is not lower than its predecessor. However, he expressed optimism that future missions could see reduced costs, thanks to the increasing efficiency of SpaceX’s operations, which serve as the primary cost driver for these ventures.

NASA’s recent decision to fund three coalitions in December 2021 to develop commercial space stations as potential successors to the ISS reflects the agency’s commitment to advancing space exploration beyond 2030 when the ISS is expected to retire.

With Ax-3 on the horizon, the boundaries of space exploration continue to be pushed, and Axiom Space remains at the forefront of this exciting new era.