Amazon Prime cancela lançamentos gratuitos de League of Legends: o que isso significa para os jogadores

Amazon Prime’s monthly freebies for League of Legends players have been a great perk for subscribers, offering free skins and in-game currency. However, due to cutbacks at Prime Gaming, these freebies will soon come to an end.

While free stuff is always welcomed, this news might disappoint League of Legends fans. The monthly drops have been a popular feature, allowing players to claim free skins, mystery ward skins, and up to 350 RP each month. Unfortunately, with Amazon scaling back its gaming division, these benefits will cease.

Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann explained that they are making changes to focus on delivering free games every month, as this is what players want most. As a result, the regular drops for League of Legends, as well as all other Riot games, including Valorant, will be discontinued. The last drop is expected to arrive in March 2024.

Players who rely on these drops for free RP will have to find alternative methods. Currently, there are no immediate replacement plans, although Riot Games Head Andrei van Roon stated they are open to exploring other programs in the future.

While this news may impact some players, it is unlikely to have a significant effect on League of Legends overall. With over 150 million active players, the game’s popularity remains strong. However, fans will need to adjust their expectations and find new ways to acquire RP and other in-game items.

For dedicated League of Legends players, looking forward to Season 14 will provide insights into what to expect next. Alternatively, beginners can explore the best champions for their entry into the game.

