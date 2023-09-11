Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Mulher fala sobre década de dor após cirurgia de malha pélvica

ByRoberto André

11 de Setembro, 2023
Mulher fala sobre década de dor após cirurgia de malha pélvica

A woman has spoken out about the “hell” she has endured for over a decade following pelvic mesh surgery performed by a Bristol surgeon who is currently facing a misconduct hearing. Jennifer Hill, 74, is one of over 200 patients who the North Bristol NHS Trust admitted had suffered “harm” as a result of unnecessary pelvic floor surgery using artificial mesh carried out by Dr. Anthony Dixon. Ms. Hill underwent the surgery in 2012 and again in 2016, and has experienced years of trauma and a significant impact on her life.

Dr. Dixon, a leading UK pelvic surgeon, used artificial mesh to lift prolapsed bowels, a technique known as laparoscopic ventral mesh rectopexy (LVMR). He performed the surgeries at Southmead Hospital, as well as at the private facility Spire Hospital, where NHS patients were often referred for treatment. Ms. Hill was advised to see Dr. Dixon by a gastroenterologist at Spire Hospital for her Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), but he subsequently diagnosed her with rectal and vaginal prolapse. After the surgery, her symptoms worsened.

Ms. Hill has been left with nerve damage, ongoing bowel issues, sleeping and eating difficulties, severe pain, and the need to colonic irrigate multiple times daily. She has been unable to have sex since the operations due to the pain. Ms. Hill hopes that by speaking out about her experiences and giving evidence at the misconduct hearing, she will gain some closure and provide solace to others in similar positions.

A review by the North Bristol NHS Trust published last year found that 203 patients who underwent LMVR surgery by Dr. Dixon between 2007 and 2017 should have been offered alternative treatment before proceeding to surgery. Linda Millband, national head of clinical negligence group actions at Thompsons Solicitors, is supporting around 100 former mesh patients of Dr. Dixon. She believes that the hearing will focus on whether there was adequate consent, whether alternative treatments were offered, and whether patients were properly informed about the risks of the surgery.

Fonte: O Independente

Definições:
– Pelvic Mesh: A medical device used to support organs in the pelvic region, often used in pelvic organ prolapse or stress urinary incontinence surgeries.
– Laparoscopic Ventral Mesh Rectopexy (LVMR): A surgical technique that uses artificial mesh to lift prolapsed bowels.
– Prolapsed Bowels: A condition where the rectum sinks into or protrudes out of the vagina or anus.
– General Medical Council (GMC): A regulatory body responsible for maintaining the standards of medical practice in the UK.
– National Health Service (NHS): The publicly funded healthcare system in the UK.

Fontes:
- O Independente

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Notícias

Godot lança fundo de desenvolvimento Godot para apoiar o desenvolvimento de jogos de código aberto

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Notícias

Atualizações novas e emocionantes do evento “Wonderlust” da Apple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

O iPhone 15 e o iPhone 15 Pro: uma análise dos recursos mais recentes

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Apple reduz preços do iPhone série 14 na China

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Como começar na Champions Arena: um guia

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apple revela a série iPhone 15 e nova linha de Apple Watch no evento “Wonderlust”

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

A nave espacial OSIRIS-REx da NASA conclui correção de curso para entrega de amostras

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários