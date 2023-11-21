Quem ainda é dono do Walmart?

In the ever-evolving landscape of retail giants, Walmart has remained a dominant force for decades. With its sprawling network of stores and online presence, the company has become synonymous with affordable shopping. But who exactly owns this retail behemoth?

Walmart is a publicly traded company, meaning that its ownership is spread among numerous shareholders who hold shares of the company’s stock. As of the latest available data, the Walton family, descendants of Walmart’s founder Sam Walton, still own a significant portion of the company. In fact, they are considered one of the wealthiest families in the world due to their Walmart holdings.

The Walton family’s ownership is primarily through Walton Enterprises LLC, a family-owned entity that manages their Walmart shares. While the exact percentage of their ownership is not publicly disclosed, it is estimated to be around 50%. This gives them considerable influence over the company’s direction and decision-making processes.

FAQ:

Q: What is a publicly traded company?

A: A publicly traded company is one whose ownership is divided into shares of stock that can be bought and sold by the general public on stock exchanges.

Q: Who are the Walton family?

A: The Walton family is the family of Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton. They have played a significant role in the company’s growth and success and continue to be major stakeholders.

Q: How do the Waltons influence Walmart?

A: With their substantial ownership stake, the Walton family has significant influence over Walmart’s strategic decisions, board appointments, and overall direction.

While the Walton family maintains a substantial ownership stake, it is important to note that Walmart’s ownership is not limited to them. The remaining ownership is spread among institutional investors, mutual funds, and individual shareholders. This diverse ownership structure ensures that Walmart is accountable to a wide range of stakeholders.

In conclusion, the Walton family still holds a significant ownership stake in Walmart, but the company’s ownership is spread among various shareholders. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Walmart adapts and thrives under the collective ownership of its shareholders.