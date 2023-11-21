Who Shouldn’t Get Shingles Vaccine?

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a painful viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus. It typically affects older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. To prevent this condition, a shingles vaccine is available. However, not everyone is eligible to receive this vaccine. Let’s explore who should avoid getting the shingles vaccine and why.

FAQ:

P: O que são telhas?

A: Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox.

P: Qual é a vacina contra herpes zoster?

A: The shingles vaccine is a preventive measure that reduces the risk of developing shingles or reduces the severity of the condition if it does occur. It is recommended for individuals aged 50 and older.

Q: Who should avoid getting the shingles vaccine?

A: The shingles vaccine is generally safe for most people. However, there are a few exceptions. Individuals who fall into the following categories should avoid getting the vaccine:

1. Those with weakened immune systems: If you have a weakened immune system due to conditions like HIV/AIDS, cancer, or organ transplantation, the shingles vaccine may not be suitable for you. Consult your healthcare provider for personalized advice.

2. Mulheres grávidas: The shingles vaccine contains live attenuated virus, which may pose a risk to the developing fetus. Therefore, pregnant women should avoid getting the vaccine until after giving birth.

3. Individuals with severe allergies: If you have a severe allergy to any component of the shingles vaccine, such as gelatin or neomycin, it is important to inform your healthcare provider. They can determine if the vaccine is safe for you or recommend an alternative.

4. People currently experiencing shingles: If you are currently experiencing an active shingles outbreak, it is not recommended to receive the vaccine. Wait until the symptoms have subsided before considering vaccination.

It is crucial to consult with your healthcare provider before making any decisions regarding the shingles vaccine. They can assess your individual circumstances and provide personalized advice based on your medical history and current health status.

In conclusion, while the shingles vaccine is generally safe and effective, certain individuals should avoid getting vaccinated. Those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, individuals with severe allergies to vaccine components, and those currently experiencing shingles should consult their healthcare provider for guidance. Remember, prevention is key, so it is important to discuss your options with a medical professional to ensure the best course of action for your specific situation.