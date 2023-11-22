Where do the Walmart heirs live?

In the realm of the world’s wealthiest individuals, the Walmart heirs undoubtedly hold a prominent position. As the descendants of Walmart’s founder, Sam Walton, they have inherited a vast fortune and have become household names in their own right. But where exactly do these billionaire heirs call home?

The Walmart heirs, comprising the Walton family, are spread across various locations in the United States. The family’s primary residence is in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart’s headquarters is located. This small city in the northwest corner of the state serves as the epicenter of the family’s business empire. Bentonville is also home to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, founded by Alice Walton, one of the Walmart heiresses.

However, the Walmart heirs are not confined solely to Arkansas. They have also established residences in other parts of the country. For instance, Alice Walton has a ranch in Millsap, Texas, while her brother, Jim Walton, resides in Bentonville and also owns a ranch in Mineral Wells, Texas. Meanwhile, Rob Walton, the eldest son of Sam Walton, lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

In conclusion, while the Walmart heirs primarily reside in Bentonville, Arkansas, they also have homes in other parts of the United States. Their wealth and influence extend far beyond their primary residence, as they continue to shape the retail industry and make significant contributions to the communities they call home.