O impacto da punição no comportamento dos alunos: afastando-se das abordagens tradicionais

ByVicky Stavropoulou

11 de Setembro, 2023
In a classroom setting, punishment is a topic that frequently arises among students. However, its place in education is highly questionable, especially since it barely features in the guidelines set forth by the National Educational Welfare Board. The preferred term in these guidelines is “sanction,” which encompasses a range of connotations, including positive interventions and incentives. The true spirit of these guidelines, which emphasize a mutually respectful student-teacher relationship, needs to receive greater attention and promotion in schools.

The responsibility for establishing and maintaining a positive relationship between students and teachers lies primarily with the adults. It is essential for educators to convey messages of responsibility, accountability, agency, consequences, and rewards, and to move away from punitive measures. Punishment during a child’s formative years can have a lasting impact on their sense of self-worth and perception of others’ expectations.

Damien Quinn, an inspiring ex-offender and advocate for those with criminal records, highlights the lasting effects of formal punishment. Many individuals with convictions believe that their past will prevent them from securing opportunities, indicating the stigma associated with punishment. As educators, our goal is to guide students towards paths that keep them away from the criminal justice system. However, it is crucial to be mindful of the potential role of punishment in young lives beyond the prison service.

Parents may unintentionally pass on beliefs around punishment that they inherited from their own upbringing, leading to unhelpful ingrained ideas about deserving punishment. While the law prohibits corporal punishment of children, it is naive to assume that it no longer exists in any home. Instead of normalizing punishment, educators should strive to reinforce alternative approaches and foster curiosity about the underlying reasons for a student’s behavior.

In the classroom, adopting a more compassionate and understanding approach to behavior management can be transformative. By utilizing three simple words – help, support, and understand – educators can create an environment where students feel safe and supported. These words carry tremendous weight and have proven to be highly effective in avoiding conflict. By moving away from punishment and embracing positive interventions, educators can shape a healthier and more conducive learning experience for their students.

Fontes:
– National Educational Welfare Board guidelines on developing a code of behavior for schools
– Damien Quinn’s work with Spéire Nua (New Horizons) and insights into the lasting impact of formal punishment
– The challenges faced by individuals with convictions in securing opportunities

