Microsoft has released an update to the Xbox PC app, introducing the highly anticipated “compact mode” feature. This new mode aims to improve the usability of the app on handheld gaming PCs, offering a more streamlined experience for gamers on the go.

In this latest update, the most significant change is the collapsible sidebar, which now transforms into a concise set of icons. This modification effectively reduces the app’s footprint, allowing users to maximize their device’s screen real estate for gaming.

The compact mode is expected to be particularly useful for handheld gaming PCs like Asus’ ROG Ally and Lenovo’s Legion Go. In fact, Microsoft has partnered with Asus and other manufacturers to ensure that the compact mode is enabled by default on these devices, offering an optimized experience right out of the box.

One advantage of this update is the Xbox PC app’s improved notification system. It now only displays unread notifications in the dropdown menu, making it easier for users to stay updated without distraction. Additionally, the update includes a “Gaming Services Repair Tool” designed to troubleshoot common issues, providing users with a more seamless gaming experience.

Furthermore, Xbox console users can also benefit from some notable improvements. The update introduces the option to select specific Japanese keyboard layouts, catering to the needs of an international user base.

Fontes: Xbox