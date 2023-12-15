In an exciting announcement by Falcom, the highly anticipated 20th anniversary title of the Trails RPG series has been revealed as The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria. Set to launch in 2024 in Japan for unspecified platforms, this new installment is bound to captivate fans of the franchise.

The game is set in the year 120X, where a dire prophecy by the renowned C. Epstein predicts the end of the Zemurian continent. As “X Day” approaches, a grand orbal rocket is being prepared for launch from a military base in the Kunlun Range. The world holds its breath, anticipating what lies beyond the skies and at the end of the continent. Amidst this suspense, individuals, including a young “Spriggan,” are drawn together in the mysterious land of Ored. Will their journey shape the future of Zemuria?

The Trails series has gained acclaim for its immersive worldbuilding and epic storyline, and has sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide. The story, which began in The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, has continued through various titles, such as Trails from Zero, Trails to Azure, Trails of Cold Steel, Trails into Reverie, and Trails through Daybreak. In this 20th anniversary edition, players can expect a dramatic twist in the narrative that will leave them on the edge of their seats.

While specific platforms have yet to be disclosed, fans can catch a glimpse of The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria through the first screenshots released by Falcom. With stunning visuals and a promise of an enthralling adventure, this upcoming RPG is poised to be a game-changer for the Trails series.

In conclusion, The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki – Farewell, O Zemuria is set to usher in a new era of Trails gaming, promising an unforgettable experience that fans have been eagerly awaiting. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated title.