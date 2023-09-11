Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Novo acessório para o Pixel Watch: Lite Fit Band da Spigen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

11 de Setembro, 2023
Novo acessório para o Pixel Watch: Lite Fit Band da Spigen

Spigen, a well-known manufacturer of phone cases, has expanded its product range to include accessories for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. Their latest offering is the Lite Fit band, made from nylon fabric. This band is designed to be flexible, lightweight, and breathable, ensuring lasting comfort for the wearer.

The Lite Fit band comes with a zinc alloy buckle and a stainless steel connector. The connector is said to seamlessly blend in with the casing of the Google Pixel Watch, giving it a sleek and unified look. Currently, only the black color variant is available for purchase, but Spigen suggests that silver and gold options could be offered in the future.

One of the key selling points of the Lite Fit band is its compatibility with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series. Spigen emphasizes its “easy removing clip design” that allows the band to fit flush on any wrist. Additionally, the company describes the band as “simple and timeless” to complement any style or look.

The Lite Fit band is specifically engineered to fit the upcoming Google Pixel Watch (2022). However, it is expected that existing bands designed for previous models will also be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Spigen Lite Fit band is priced at $24.99 when purchased directly from the company. However, customers can find it for $10 cheaper on Amazon, and it may be available for immediate shipping in some regions. It’s worth noting that Google’s cheapest strap for the Pixel Watch starts at $49.99.

As we eagerly await the launch of the Pixel Watch, accessories like the Lite Fit band from Spigen provide a glimpse into the wearable device’s stylish and customizable potential.

Fontes:
– Image source: Spigen
– Spigen.com
– Amazon.com [No URLs for sources.]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Notícias

Apple lança série iPhone 15 com recursos aprimorados e design atualizado

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícias

Principais estações de carregamento para vários dispositivos

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Notícias

Google enfrenta julgamento por reivindicações de monopólio

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Xbox lança novo controlador sem fio Astral Purple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apple apresenta iPhone série 15 com carregamento USB-C e novo Apple Watch

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Uma jornada ao ultra profundo: o próximo teste de jogo de Ember Sword promete uma experiência de RPG envolvente

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Panerai apresenta passaporte digital baseado em NFT para relógios

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários