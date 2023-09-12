Vida urbana

ByRoberto André

12 de Setembro, 2023
iOS 17: como compartilhar senhas no iPhone com iCloud Keychain

Apple is introducing a major improvement for iCloud Keychain with iOS 17, allowing users to seamlessly share credentials with anyone. The new feature, known as “Family Passwords,” enables users to share passwords and passkeys with a group of trusted contacts. This feature is end-to-end encrypted and makes password sharing easier and more secure.

To share passwords on an iPhone running iOS 17, follow these steps:

  1. Abra o aplicativo Configurações
  2. Swipe down and tap on Passwords
  3. Under the Family Passwords section, choose “Get Started”
  4. Add people to your shared password group (their iPhone must also be on iOS 17)
  5. Select the passwords or passkeys you want to share
  6. Tap “Move” in the top right corner
  7. Send a message to the person/people you are sharing passwords with

It is possible to set up multiple shared password groups, allowing for more flexibility and convenience. However, there is a quirk when deleting shared passwords. They are moved to a Recently Deleted folder, which will be automatically deleted after 30 days. If you want to remove a shared password but keep it in your own passwords, you can recover it by tapping on the password in the Recently Deleted folder and selecting “Recover to My Passwords.”

Shared passwords across Apple devices enhance the convenience of iCloud Keychain and make it a more competitive option compared to paid password managers. This new capability in iOS 17 brings added versatility and security to password sharing. Are you excited about this new feature?

