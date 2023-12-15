Restos mortais não identificados encontrados na área de South Fulton

Summary: Authorities in South Fulton, Georgia are seeking the public’s help in identifying the remains of a man found in a wooded area near an industrial zone. The man, estimated to be between 36 and 48 years old, was discovered by a hunter on September 24th. Police are unsure how long the man had been at the scene, but he was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch in the hopes of generating leads. Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.

Mysterious Discovery in South Fulton: Who Was He?

Local law enforcement in South Fulton, Georgia is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the remains of an individual found in a remote wooded area adjacent to an industrial site. The grisly discovery was made by a vigilant hunter on September 24th, who stumbled upon the remains while traversing the dense forest behind Wheaton Drive. The South Fulton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working diligently to determine the identity of the deceased.

Investigators estimate the age range of the individual to be between 36 and 48 years old, but beyond that, key details about the individual remain elusive. The cause and time of death are unknown, leaving investigators puzzled as to how long the person’s remains had been there. The individual was last seen clad in jeans and a T-shirt, but crucial identifying information such as tattoos or distinctive features have yet to be revealed.

To aid in the identification process, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has created a sketch of the unknown individual, hoping that it will generate leads and prompt someone to come forward with information. As the investigation unfolds, the South Fulton Police Department implores anyone with knowledge about the case to reach out and provide any details that may help shed light on this mysterious discovery.

If you have any information regarding the unidentified remains found in South Fulton, please contact the South Fulton Police Department. Your contribution could be instrumental in bringing closure to the case and providing answers to the victim’s loved ones.