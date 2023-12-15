A investigação de ameaças na New Roots Charter School não produz perigo iminente

Summary: An investigation into a threat found at New Roots Charter School in Ithaca, New York, has concluded that there is no imminent danger to the students and staff. The note, discovered by a teacher on a classroom window, referenced violence and prompted immediate action from school authorities and the local police department. While the content and method of conveying the threat were not disclosed, the school’s principal, Tina Nilsen-Hodges, confirmed that the source of the message had been identified and deemed non-credible. The police investigation, which is still ongoing, has similarly not uncovered any evidence of an active credible threat. Despite the incident, classes continued as scheduled on Tuesday, with the option for students to attend remotely if desired. Police presence was increased as a precautionary measure but was not indicative of an ongoing danger.

Threat Investigation Concludes No Immediate Danger at New Roots Charter School

In a swift response to a threat discovered on a classroom window at New Roots Charter School, school officials immediately contacted the local authorities to ensure the safety of the campus. The content of the message, which alluded to violence, raised serious concerns among the school’s leadership. However, after an investigation by the Ithaca Police Department, it has been determined that there is no imminent danger.

Principal Tina Nilsen-Hodges reassured students and families that the situation was being handled with utmost seriousness. The school remained open and operational on Tuesday, allowing students to choose between attending in-person or remotely. The decision to have a police car stationed outside the school was purely precautionary, and there was no indication of an ongoing threat.

The investigation, led by Acting Chief Ted Schwartz, is still ongoing, but no credible evidence of an active threat has been found thus far. The identification of the source of the message has provided further clarity and corroborated the determination that the threat was not credible.

The incident at New Roots Charter School serves as a reminder of the importance of swift and thorough responses to potential threats. The safety and well-being of students and staff remains paramount, and the school’s proactive approach in involving law enforcement authorities demonstrates their commitment to ensuring a secure learning environment.