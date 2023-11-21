San Jose lança sua própria edição personalizada do Monopoly

The city of San Jose is set to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with the launch of its very own edition of the popular board game Monopoly. This customized edition replaces the traditional spots on the board with local landmarks, allowing residents and visitors alike to explore the city in a whole new way.

One of the most iconic landmarks in San Jose, the Winchester Mystery House, takes center stage as the coveted Boardwalk position. The city’s Mayor, Matt Mahan, expressed his excitement about the personalized edition, stating that it is an excellent opportunity to celebrate San Jose’s rich history and achievements.

In this unique version, Original Joe’s becomes the new Park Place, while the VTA replaces the railroad spots. The local transit agency is thrilled about this representation and has even wrapped an entire bus to promote the game.

Peters’ Bakery, famous for its delicious burnt almond cake, is another featured local business on the game board. The demand for the customized games has been overwhelming, with a large stack of pre-orders selling out in no time. Hilda Ramirez, a native of San Jose, expressed her love for the concept and proudly purchased five games, considering them the hottest Christmas gift in the Bay Area.

The release of the San Jose edition has attracted visitors from far and wide, including a group of friends who drove all the way from Lincoln, outside Sacramento, to get their hands on one. With the inclusion of familiar landmarks that evoke a sense of pride, these individuals expressed their excitement and satisfaction.

Top Trumps USA, the company behind the creation of these personalized editions, has previously released city versions such as Napa Valley. However, San Jose marks the first major Bay Area city to receive this special treatment. Aaron Green, representing Top Trumps USA, mentioned the challenges of deciding which places to feature on the board, as everyone has different opinions. Nevertheless, the aim is to immortalize the city’s significant landmarks and businesses, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the game and learn about San Jose’s unique story.

The San Jose edition of Monopoly includes additional landmarks like the Tech Interactive and the Children’s Discovery Museum. These additions further enhance the representation of San Jose’s vibrant culture and attractions.

Let this personalized edition of Monopoly be a testament to the greatness of San Jose and its status as one of the best places to live in the country.