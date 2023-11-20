Funcionários da OpenAI ameaçam pedir demissão, pedindo renúncia do conselho para ingressar no ex-CEO Altman da Microsoft

In a surprising turn of events, a letter from approximately 500 employees at OpenAI is causing a stir within the company. The letter, which has been seen by various media outlets including Reuters, reveals that the employees are prepared to quit if the board of OpenAI does not resign. Their reasoning? They believe the board lacks the necessary competence, judgment, and care for the company’s mission and employees.

This threat comes just after Microsoft announced the hiring of former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, along with another architect from the company, as part of a corporate shakeup. The news shocked the artificial intelligence community and prompted questions about the future of OpenAI.

Despite the potential exodus of employees, Microsoft remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella expressed his excitement about the collaboration and mentioned that he looks forward to working with OpenAI’s new chief executive, former Twitch leader Emmett Shear.

OpenAI, known for its generative AI technology that produced human-like text, images, video, and music, has received billions of dollars in investment from Microsoft. The tech giant has played a significant role in supporting OpenAI’s AI systems by providing the necessary computing power.

While the exact reasons behind Altman’s departure from OpenAI are still unclear, the company stated that he was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board, leading to a loss of confidence in his leadership abilities. Altman, who had been actively discussing the potential risks and regulations of AI during his world tour earlier this year, expressed his fondness for OpenAI on social media following his departure.

In response to the recent events, Shear, the new CEO of OpenAI, has promised to investigate Altman’s removal and plans to hire an independent investigator to look into the situation. Shear aims to rebuild trust within the company and make necessary changes to the management and leadership team.

As OpenAI faces these internal challenges, the future of the company remains uncertain. However, the partnership with Microsoft and the appointment of a new CEO present opportunities for growth and development in the field of artificial intelligence.

