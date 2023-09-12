Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Microsoft se prepara para lançar tablet Surface Go 4 atualizado em evento de setembro

ByGabriel Botha

12 de Setembro, 2023
Microsoft se prepara para lançar tablet Surface Go 4 atualizado em evento de setembro

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Notícias

Acer XV242F: um novo monitor de jogos de 540 Hz chega ao mercado

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

iPhone 15 Pro: preço e disponibilidade

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Notícias

Tim Cook: o líder visionário que leva a Apple a novos patamares

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Explorando os recursos interessantes do iOS 17 e macOS Sonoma

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Códigos de resgate BGMI para 13 de setembro: receba recompensas emocionantes para Battlegrounds Mobile India

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

Acer XV242F: um novo monitor de jogos de 540 Hz chega ao mercado

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Notícias

iPhone 15 Pro: preço e disponibilidade

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários