O ator Kichcha Sudeepa revela sua última aquisição: o Porsche Panamera GTS

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa has added another stunning luxury car to his collection with the recent purchase of the new Porsche Panamera GTS. The actor was spotted driving the four-door performance coupe in a striking shade of satin blue, showcasing his impeccable taste in automobiles.

The Porsche Panamera GTS is a powerful masterpiece, equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers an impressive 473 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. With the option of the Sport Chrono package, this four-door coupe can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, making it a true speed demon on the roads.

Not only does the Panamera GTS offer exhilarating performance, but it also provides a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its spacious rear seats and long wheelbase, this Porsche model combines luxury with convenience, ensuring a delightful journey for both the driver and passengers.

In terms of design, the Panamera GTS stays true to Porsche’s iconic styling, with its sleek profile and dynamic features. The car features special alloy wheels, a sportier front apron, exclusive design taillights, and GTS logos on the front doors, adding an extra touch of sophistication and uniqueness.

Inside the cabin, the Panamera GTS offers a luxurious ambiance, adorned with Alcantara leather and a range of personalized options. The car boasts adaptive sports seats, a brushed aluminum interior with black anodized door sills, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, all contributing to a refined and elegant interior.

In addition to his latest acquisition, Kichcha Sudeepa’s garage already houses a BMW M5 Competition, a Toyota Vellfire, and a modified Volvo XC90 SUV. It’s clear that the actor has an undeniable passion for high-performance vehicles and is a true connoisseur of luxury cars.

Overall, the new Porsche Panamera GTS is a statement of power, elegance, and exclusivity. It exemplifies the perfect blend of performance and luxury, making it a dream car for any enthusiast. Kichcha Sudeepa’s choice reflects his appreciation for discerning craftsmanship and his dedication to driving excellence.

Perguntas Mais Frequentes (FAQ)

1. How much does the Porsche Panamera GTS cost?

The Porsche Panamera GTS is priced from ₹2.03 crore (ex-showroom) onwards, before options and taxes.

2. What is the top speed of the Panamera GTS?

The top speed of the Panamera GTS is electronically restricted to 300 kmph.

3. What are the unique features of the Panamera GTS?

The Panamera GTS offers special alloy wheels, a sportier front apron, exclusive design taillights, and GTS logos on the front doors. It also comes with LED headlamps with matrix functionality as optional and an adaptive rear spoiler that splits in two for enhanced aerodynamics.

4. What other cars does Kichcha Sudeepa own?

Apart from the Porsche Panamera GTS, Kichcha Sudeepa also owns a BMW M5 Competition, a Toyota Vellfire, and a modified Volvo XC90 SUV.

5. What is the power output of the Panamera GTS?

The Panamera GTS is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine tuned to produce 473 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque.