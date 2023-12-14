US Job Openings Fall to Lowest Level Since March 2021, Signaling a Cooling Labor Market

The latest data from the US Department of Labor reveals that job openings in the country fell by 617,000 to 8.7 million in October, marking the lowest level since March 2021. This decline serves as an indicator of weakening employer demand for workers. Jason Furman, a former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers and current professor at Harvard University, sees this as another indication of a soft landing for the economy.

The Federal Reserve has deliberately taken measures to cool down the labor market and the overall economy by raising borrowing costs since early 2022, in an attempt to tackle persistently high inflation. The central bank’s goal is to strike a balance where inflation is brought down without causing an economic downturn or a hard landing. A soft landing is often likened to “Goldilocks’ porridge” for central bankers. It represents an economy that is neither too hot (with high inflation) nor too cold (in a recession).

Economists have been closely monitoring the labor market for signs of a soft landing, and the recent decline in job openings adds to the positive signals. Despite the significant drop, job openings are still 25% higher than their pre-pandemic levels in February 2020. Additionally, other labor market indicators, such as quits and hires, have remained steady, suggesting that employers are keen on retaining their workers.

While the labor market is still considered favorable, workers have seen a decrease in their leverage compared to previous years, as big pay increases and signing bonuses have become less common. Job opportunities are still available, but they may be harder to secure, except in industries like healthcare that are experiencing severe labor shortages.

Overall, the cooling labor market can be seen as a positive sign, indicating progress towards a soft landing for the US economy. However, economists continue to monitor the situation closely to assess any potential shifts or challenges that may arise.