Aumento dos níveis de ameaça e precauções de viagem para os israelenses

The National Security Council (NSC) has released a new list of countries where the threat level for Israelis has been raised as a result of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The NSC has identified increased efforts by Iran and its proxies, including Hamas and Global Jihad factions, to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world. Additionally, there has been a significant rise in incitement, attempted attacks, and manifestations of antisemitism in many countries.

Given the unprecedented level of potential violence, the NSC is advising Israelis to carefully consider their travel plans. While they cannot outright discourage travel, they are urging individuals to weigh the risks before deciding on their destinations. The threat warnings issued by the NSC range from basic precautionary measures in Level 1 countries to increased precautionary measures in Level 2 countries.

Major Western countries, such as the United Kingdom and Australia, have been moved up a level of concern. 17 European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, and the Netherlands, are also on the list. Meanwhile, countries like South Africa, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan have been raised to Level 3, which recommends essential travel only. Middle Eastern countries and those bordering Iran, as well as several Muslim countries in Asia, are also advised to postpone travel.

The NSC is emphasizing certain precautions for travelers. It advises Israelis to stay away from demonstrations and protests and to stay updated on current events in their destination in case of anti-Israeli or anti-Jewish activity. Additionally, travelers are urged to avoid exhibiting Israeli and Jewish symbols and to steer clear of large gatherings of Israeli and Jewish officials.

In case of emergency, Israeli travelers are encouraged to keep the contact information of the embassy or consulate and emergency services with them. While the NSC acknowledges the importance of travel, it stresses the need for caution and awareness given the heightened threat levels in various parts of the world.