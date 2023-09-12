Vida urbana

O iPhone 15 Pro: Apresentando um dispositivo mais leve

ByMampho Bréscia

12 de Setembro, 2023
The highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro is set to revolutionize the technological world with its innovative features. One of the most significant advancements is the use of Grade 5 titanium for the midframe, resulting in a remarkably lighter device. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be up to 10 percent lighter than its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro.

MacRumors has obtained exclusive information regarding the dimensions of not only the iPhone 15 Pro but also the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These details shed light on the significant changes that Apple has in store for its users.

By incorporating Grade 5 titanium in the midframe, Apple aims to reduce the overall weight of the device, enhancing user experience without compromising durability. Grade 5 titanium is a high-strength and lightweight material commonly used in aerospace and medical industries. Its inclusion in the iPhone 15 Pro is a testament to Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology.

Not only will users experience a lighter device, but they can also expect a sleek and modern design. The use of Grade 5 titanium gives the iPhone 15 Pro a premium look and feel. It is a material renowned for its strength, corrosion resistance, and unique aesthetic appeal.

The introduction of the iPhone 15 Pro marks another milestone in Apple’s pursuit of excellence. By leveraging Grade 5 titanium, the company continues to redefine what is possible in the smartphone industry. Users can look forward to a device that not only delivers cutting-edge technology but also delights with its lightweight and elegant design.

Fontes:
–Mark Gurman da Bloomberg
– MacRumores

Note: The original source article and its images have been reimagined and transformed into a new article.

