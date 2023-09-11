Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Ian Wilmut, criador de Dolly the Sheep, morre aos 79 anos

ByMampho Bréscia

11 de Setembro, 2023
Ian Wilmut, criador de Dolly the Sheep, morre aos 79 anos

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

Fontes: The New York Times

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Notícias

Ataque cibernético atinge a rede meteorológica, deixando os canadenses sem previsões meteorológicas

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

Espere chuvas dispersas em Louisville esta noite

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Notícias

Apple confirma que novo iPhone substituirá a porta de carregamento proprietária

12 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Apple apresenta Dynamic Island na linha do iPhone 15

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

iRobot apresenta novos robôs de limpeza 2 em 1 e iRobot OS 7.0

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Notícias

Ataque cibernético atinge a rede meteorológica, deixando os canadenses sem previsões meteorológicas

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

O Partido Pheu Thai desenvolve carteira digital para estímulo econômico

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários