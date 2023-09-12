Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Nova técnica para produção de uréia com baixo teor de carbono e desnitrificação de águas residuais

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de Setembro, 2023
Nova técnica para produção de uréia com baixo teor de carbono e desnitrificação de águas residuais

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Toronto have discovered a new method for producing the fertilizer urea using electrified synthesis. The process involves converting carbon dioxide and waste nitrogen using a hybrid catalyst made of zinc and copper. This innovative technique not only enables low-carbon-intensity urea production but also allows for the denitrification of wastewater.

The production of synthetic nitrogen fertilizer, which is widely used in agriculture, is currently a major contributor to carbon emissions and nitrate-containing runoff. Finding sustainable solutions for reducing emissions from this industry is crucial, as it accounts for 3% of global energy consumption each year.

The research team focused on urea production because it is a shippable, ready-to-use fertilizer that represents a $100 billion industry. They wanted to explore whether it was possible to use waste nitrogen sources, captured CO2, and electricity to create urea.

The researchers discovered that a combination of zinc and copper as a catalyst could facilitate the desired chemical reactions. They found references dating back to the 1970s that suggested pure metals like zinc and copper could be effective in processes involving carbon dioxide and nitrogen conversion.

To assess the feasibility and environmental impact of the new production route, a thorough life-cycle analysis was conducted. The analysis revealed that the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind power, significantly reduced energy emissions and made the process more environmentally friendly.

While the “magic” catalyst ratio of zinc to copper was initially discovered by accident, the researchers later fine-tuned the metals to achieve optimal performance. They also applied computational modeling to understand the underlying mechanisms and interactions between the catalyst and reactants.

Although there are still some challenges to overcome before commercialization, such as accounting for impurities in water treatment and increasing the process’s operation time, this research presents a promising approach to both low-carbon urea production and the denitrification of wastewater.

Source: Nature Catalysis (doi.org/10.1038/s41929-023-01020-4)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Notícias

Apple apresenta o novo Apple Watch Series 9 e Apple Watch Ultra 2

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

Como trazer de volta o Heimerdinger 4 estrelas no conjunto 9.5 do Teamfight Tactics

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

Um guia completo para comprar um novo smartphone

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

O peso do Ford Mustang GT 2024: um olhar mais atento

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Política exclusiva de restaurantes força celebridade a sair, gerando apelo por locais mais adequados para jantares individuais

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apple lança novos iPhones e relógios Apple, atualizações sobre iniciativas verdes

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Mulheres no pós-parto são mais suscetíveis a ver rostos que não existem, revela estudo

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários