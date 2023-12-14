Título: Escolhendo brinquedos seguros: um guia para compradores e doadores de presentes

Resumo:

When selecting toys for children, it’s important to prioritize safety. Whether you’re buying gifts or donating toys, here are some tips to consider. First, choose age-appropriate toys and be cautious of small parts or balloons for children under 3. Avoid toys with tiny, super-strong magnets that pose swallow hazards. Vintage toys may lack safety labels, so exercise caution, especially with toys made before 2008. Toys like scooters, skateboards, and bikes should come with appropriate protective gear. Be mindful of loud toys that can damage hearing and consider making your own borax-free slime. Beware of toys designed for adults as they may not meet safety standards for children. Be cautious of “hatching” toys that generate small pieces and smart toys that may collect data or be vulnerable to hacking. Lastly, be mindful of toxic chemicals in certain make-up brands.

Back-to-basics favorite toys:

In terms of the best toys for children, simplicity is key. Opt for toys that encourage creativity, pretend play, fine motor skills, language skills, and movement. Dolls, puppets, train sets, blocks, art supplies, and books are all great options. These toys foster imagination, interaction, and development. Consider three types of toys in particular:

1. Toys without screens: Many children have too much screen time, so skip electronics and choose toys that promote hands-on engagement.

2. Toys that encourage exercise: Combat sedentary lifestyles by selecting toys like bikes, balls, and other active play equipment. Indoor options like bouncing balls or balance boards are also great.

3. Toys for interactive play: Look for games or building kits that can be enjoyed as a family. Strengthening bonds and having fun together is an invaluable gift.

By keeping these guidelines in mind, you can ensure that the toys you give or donate promote both enjoyment and safety for children.