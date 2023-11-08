Consolidating to One Mac: My Experience with the New 14-inch MacBook Pro

I recently made a trip to the Apple Store in Austin and came home with the sleek new 14-inch MacBook Pro in space black. This purchase wasn’t something I had planned, but after seeing the rave reviews and captivating hands-on videos earlier in the week, I couldn’t resist. While I’ll be sharing more detailed thoughts in the future, I wanted to provide some quick insights and showcase a few hands-on pictures.

Before getting this new MacBook Pro, my setup consisted of two Macs: an M1 Max Mac Studio and a 15-inch MacBook Air. In an attempt to streamline my workflow, I decided to consolidate to a single Mac. This decision was sparked by Stephen Hackett, and if it doesn’t work out, I’ve jokingly promised to send him an invoice for any financial losses incurred.

Owning two different Macs certainly has its pros and cons. I love the Mac Studio for its power and performance, and it serves as my always-on Mac. However, managing preferences, apps, and files across two devices can be a hassle. While iCloud Drive helps to alleviate some of the challenges, it’s not flawless. There have been instances where I’ve forgotten to move a file to iCloud Drive and subsequently couldn’t access it on my MacBook Air.

With the new 14-inch MacBook Pro now becoming my primary computer, I opted for a high-end configuration featuring the M3 Max chip with a 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The addition of four additional CPU cores and six more GPU cores compared to my Mac Studio is impressive. Although I had to sacrifice some RAM, dropping from 64GB to 36GB, I don’t anticipate it being a noticeable difference.

One of the standout features of the new MacBook Pro is undoubtedly the ProMotion and mini-LED display. After just a few hours of use, I’m already thrilled with the enhanced visuals it offers. As for the space black color, it’s darker than Space Gray but still not truly black. Personally, I lean towards the midnight color of the MacBook Air.

An interesting improvement with the space black coating is the new anodization seal, which effectively reduces fingerprints. While I haven’t had it for long, my initial impressions are somewhat mixed. It’s certainly less prone to fingerprints compared to the midnight MacBook Air, but only time will tell how well it holds up.

I plan to use this new MacBook Pro alongside my Pro Display XDR, connecting it with just one cable through my OWC Thunderbolt 4 dock. Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t brought Face ID or cellular capabilities to the Mac yet, which becomes evident during the Touch ID setup process.

As for the screen size difference, transitioning from the 15-inch MacBook Air to the 14-inch MacBook Pro is something I’m curious to experience. Will it make a noticeable impact on my workflow? Only time will tell.

In conclusion, my journey with the new 14-inch MacBook Pro is just beginning. I look forward to diving deeper into this experiment and sharing more insights in the future. If you have any questions or comments, feel free to drop them below.

