Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Economize muito na GoPro HERO10: compre por US$ 249.99!

ByRoberto André

11 de Setembro, 2023
Economize muito na GoPro HERO10: compre por US$ 249.99!

If you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line action camera, now is the perfect time to buy the GoPro HERO10. It’s currently on sale for just $249 at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and the official GoPro website. While some might argue that the discount isn’t as significant as it seems due to an inflated list price, it’s still a great deal for those looking to capture their adventures in stunning detail.

The GoPro HERO10 was initially priced at $449.99, but it has since been reduced to $350. And now, with this sale, you can get it for an even lower price of $249.99. This $100 discount allows you to enjoy incredible features like 5.3K video resolution, 23-megapixel photos, and HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie seeking to document your extreme sports activities or simply someone who wants to capture everyday moments with exceptional clarity, the GoPro HERO10 is the perfect companion. Its advanced features ensure that every shot is crisp, clear, and immersive.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save big on the GoPro HERO10. Grab yours now at the discounted price of $249.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, or the GoPro website.

Fontes:
– Site da GoPro

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Notícias

A revisão do Wordle: analisando o quebra-cabeça Wordle 819

16 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Notícias

Bactérias antigas foram as primeiras a colonizar terras há mais de 407 milhões de anos

16 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Notícias

Uma comparação entre as barras de som Sonos Beam (Geração 2) e Samsung HW-S60B

16 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Ciência

Isro aguarda confirmação de sinal de Vikram Lander enquanto a luz solar retorna ao Pólo Sul Lunar

22 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Astrônomos detectam dióxido de carbono na lua Europa de Júpiter, sugerindo habitabilidade potencial

22 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

A Agência Espacial Europeia vai construir e lançar a constelação de satélites IRIS2

22 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Descoberta surpreendente: material semelhante a areia flui colina acima

22 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários