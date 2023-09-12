Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Amigos com benefícios: Gralhas formam conexões estratégicas para uma alimentação melhor

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de Setembro, 2023
Amigos com benefícios: Gralhas formam conexões estratégicas para uma alimentação melhor

Wild jackdaws in England have learned to form new social connections in pursuit of tasty treats. In an experiment conducted by the Cornish Jackdaw Project, researchers observed the behavior of thousands of jackdaws equipped with ankle bands equipped with transponders. Automated feeders were set up in the countryside, and when a bird landed on one, it would automatically detect the bird’s identity. The feeders came in pairs, with one side distributing low-quality grain and the other dispensing delicious mealworms. The birds were divided into two groups, and the feeders would open based on certain conditions, such as only the grain door opening for a solo bird, or both doors opening if two birds from the same group visited together.

The study found that the jackdaws quickly learned to form new social connections, ditching old friends to maximize their access to mealworms. However, the birds remained loyal to their lifelong mates and immediate family members, showing that blood ties were stronger than the allure of tasty treats. The researchers concluded that jackdaws are strategic in adjusting their relationships to obtain the best rewards.

The study sheds light on how animals form non-familial relationships and navigate complex social situations. Jackdaws use their cognitive skills to remember previous experiences and make strategic decisions about forming or maintaining supplementary relationships. While the researchers are uncertain if the birds maintained these relationships outside of the experimental setting, they hope to explore this aspect in future work.

Although investing time and energy into unrelated individuals can be a risky social strategy, the study reveals how jackdaws balance the benefits of forming new connections while staying loyal to their family. These findings highlight the intelligence and strategic behavior of jackdaws in obtaining resources in their environment.

Fontes: Nature Communications

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Notícias

Acer XV242F: um novo monitor de jogos de 540 Hz chega ao mercado

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

iPhone 15 Pro: preço e disponibilidade

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Notícias

Tim Cook: o líder visionário que leva a Apple a novos patamares

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Explorando os recursos interessantes do iOS 17 e macOS Sonoma

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Códigos de resgate BGMI para 13 de setembro: receba recompensas emocionantes para Battlegrounds Mobile India

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

Acer XV242F: um novo monitor de jogos de 540 Hz chega ao mercado

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Notícias

iPhone 15 Pro: preço e disponibilidade

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários