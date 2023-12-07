Ex-chefe dos bombeiros voluntários indiciado por roubo no Tennessee

According to a recent announcement from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, a former fire chief in Scott County has been indicted for theft. The investigation revealed that Austin Lewallen, the former chief of the Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), allegedly stole at least $13,716.71 from the department’s funds. The theft is said to have occurred between May 2022 and January 2023, and was discovered after concerns of questionable financial activity were reported by Scott County officials.

During their investigation, the Comptroller’s Office found that Lewallen had made several over-the-counter bank withdrawals and unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals, using the stolen money for personal purchases and even paying a utility bill with Paint Rock VFD funds. Additionally, approximately $4,700 in questionable cash withdrawals were also identified.

It is worth noting that at the time of the theft, the Paint Rock VFD did not have an active board of directors. However, following Lewallen’s removal as fire chief, a new board was established. The Comptroller, Mumpower, emphasized the importance of implementing strong internal controls and proper documentation for handling money and disbursements.

As a result of the investigation, Lewallen was removed as fire chief on March 27, 2023, and subsequently indicted by the Scott County Grand Jury in November 2023. He is facing charges of theft of property over $10,000 and fraudulent use of a debit card.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the significance of accountability and transparency in organizations, especially those relying on public funding and donations. The Paint Rock VFD will undoubtedly be taking steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future and rebuild trust within the community.