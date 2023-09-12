Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

I2C-USB-Hub: Controlando dispositivos USB remotamente

ByRoberto André

12 de Setembro, 2023
I2C-USB-Hub: Controlando dispositivos USB remotamente

Summary: The I2C-USB-Hub is a device created by [Jim Heaney] that allows for remote control of USB gadgets. By utilizing a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the hub enables users to cut the power to individual devices remotely. The device applies an 8-bit PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip, which allows for easy control of each port by sending the appropriate bit sequence over the wire. [Jim] plans on creating an Arduino library to simplify the process further. Additionally, the I2C-USB-Hub utilizes the remaining pins on the chip to control the LED indicator lights and adjust the current limit on the MT9700.

Advancements in technology have provided users with the flexibility of remotely controlling various devices. One example is the I2C-USB-Hub, a creation by [Jim Heaney]. Unlike traditional USB hubs with manual switches, the I2C-USB-Hub adds the convenience of remote control to your standard USB 2.0 hub circuit. By incorporating a MT9700 P-MOSFET load switch for each port, the device allows for power control of individual USB gadgets from a distance.

Key to this device’s functionality is the PCA9557PW I2C I/O chip. This chip enables easy control of each port by merely sending the correct bit sequence through the wire. To enhance user experience, [Jim] has plans to develop an Arduino library that simplifies the process of flipping the digital switches.

The I2C-USB-Hub goes beyond power control for USB gadgets. With its 8-bit chip, [Jim] has taken advantage of the additional pins to add new features. One pin is dedicated to serving as a master control for LED indicator lights on the PCB, while another allows adjustment of the current limit on the MT9700 between 500 mA and 1 A.

In conclusion, while modified off-the-shelf USB hubs can achieve similar results, the I2C-USB-Hub offers the convenience of remote control for USB gadgets. This project showcases the potential of utilizing hardware to enhance user experience and provides a platform for future advancements in this area.

Fontes:
– [Source Article Title], Link
– [Jim Heaney’s Project Page], Link

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Notícias

Anunciado Football Manager 2024: novos recursos e data de lançamento revelados

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Notícias

O iPhone 15 Pro e o iPhone 15 Pro Max: uma visão geral dos modelos mais recentes

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

O OM System Tough TG-7: uma nova adição à série de câmeras compactas robustas

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Apple anuncia iPhone 15 e iPhone 15 Pro no evento anual de lançamento

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apresentando os Arquivos de Tipografia Canadenses: Um Recurso Digital para a História Tipográfica do Canadá

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apple lançará iOS 17 e iPadOS 17 em 18 de setembro

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Astrônomos descobrem evidências de oscilações acústicas bariônicas no Universo

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários