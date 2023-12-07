New Lawsuit Filed Against Styropek for Discharging Nurdles

A new lawsuit has been filed against Styropek for routinely discharging small plastic beads, known as nurdles, into waterways near their facility in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. Environmental advocacy groups PennEnvironment and Three Rivers Waterkeeper have accused BVPV Styrenics and its parent company, Styropek, of violating the Clean Water Act.

The lawsuit claims that the company has been discharging wastewater and stormwater containing nurdles for at least a year, in violation of federal law and the company’s permit conditions. The discharges are said to be occurring at Styropek’s plant in Potter Township, which is located at the confluence of Raccoon Creek and the Ohio River.

Researchers from Three Rivers Waterkeeper and the Mountain Watershed Association discovered numerous nurdles of an unusually small size in September 2022, which were traced back to Raccoon Creek and Styropek outfalls. The lawsuit provides evidence of nurdle accumulations in Raccoon Creek, river sediment, and surrounding vegetation, as documented by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection during inspections.

Nurdles pose a significant threat to aquatic life and can contribute to microplastic pollution. Fish and other aquatic organisms may consume them, leading to potential harm to the food chain and even human health. Heather Hulton VanTassel, executive director of Three Rivers Waterkeeper, emphasized the urgency of addressing this issue.

The plaintiffs are seeking civil penalties, corrective actions, and more through the lawsuit, and they have expressed openness to negotiating a settlement with Styropek to avoid prolonged litigation. The ultimate goal is to put an end to the illegal discharge of plastic pollution into Raccoon Creek, the Ohio River, and the surrounding environment.

Styropek representatives have yet to respond to the lawsuit. However, the company had previously stated its commitment to operating in an environmentally responsible manner and in compliance with permits. The plaintiffs in the case are being represented by the National Environmental Law Center and Michael Comber of Comber & Miller in Pittsburgh.